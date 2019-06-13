Houston Methodist Sugar Land celebrates cancer survivors

More than 300 cancer survivors, caregivers and guests joined staff and physicians from Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital on May 31 to celebrate the 32nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day® at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square.

The sunflower-themed celebration titled “Find Your Sunshine” featured a massage therapy and re-laxation room, resource fair with more than 40 vendors, photo booth and brunch. KHOU 11 news anchor Shern-Min Chow returned for her third year to serve as the emcee.

“This event brings together some of our community’s most inspiring people,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services. “These survivors and their caregivers have demonstrated incredible strength and resilience, and we are proud to celebrate their lives and encourage them to find sunshine and hope.”

Several departments at Houston Methodist Sugar Land and Sienna Women’s League volunteered at the event to show support of this annual celebration of life. Attendees enjoyed the chance to cel-ebrate with those who provide health care and support services to local survivors and caregivers.

The Houston Methodist Sugar Land Sunshine Squad (comprised of employees) invited guests to par-ticipate in a wellness activity with a dance to the 1980s tune “Walking on Sunshine.” During brunch, Conor Cunneen, author and two-time cancer survivor, encouraged the crowd to focus on the positive and find what helps brighten their days.

Visit houstonmethodist.org/cancer-sl to learn more about the Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land or call 281-274-7500 to find a doctor in your area. Visit the hospital’s Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.