Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital garners top grade for patient care, safety

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health care system, recently released the Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital was one of 855 hospitals to receive an “A” for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

“Patient safety is central to our mission, and we are proud of our results,” said Chris Siebenaler, regional senior vice president and chief executive officer at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “Our success depends on the daily actions of our physicians, nurses, technicians and other staff members. Receiving our ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade since 2014 shows that we are making a significant difference in keeping our patients safe while under our care.”

