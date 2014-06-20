Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital offering free flu shots to benefit Santa’s Exchange

With fall around the corner and the holiday season not far behind, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is once again offering Fort Bend residents the opportunity to “give a gift and beat the flu.”

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, in collaboration with the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, Fort Bend Exchange Club, Rotary Club of Sugar Land, Rotary Club of Fort Bend and Toys for Tots Fort Bend, is offering free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 22, to community members who participate in Santa’s Gift Exchange.

Fort Bend and surrounding area residents can bring a new, unwrapped toy or clothing item to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon in exchange for a free flu shot. The toys and clothing will benefit local children in the Fort Bend area.

“We are proud to partner again with the local exchange and rotary clubs and Toys for Tots to provide this community offering,” said Chris Siebenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “This is a great way for the community to stay healthy while also putting smiles on children’s faces during the holiday season.”

In 2015, Santa’s Gift Exchange provided toys and clothing to more than 5,000 economically disadvantaged children in Fort Bend County.

“Everyone’s assistance is needed to meet the challenge of providing toys for children who will not have toys this year without our help,” said Jenn Cole, co-chairman of Santa’s Exchange 2016.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital for a seventh year. This is a great collaboration; get a flu shot and in return you are able to give back to the children in your community,” said Cole, a 14-year member of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land.

“Our community is well known for its philanthropic values, so we encourage you to participate by dropping off toys or clothing even if you have already had your flu shot,” Siebenaler said.

To participate in the event, bring a new, unwrapped toy or clothing item to the Main Pavilion lobby of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Oct. 22. For more information, call 281-274-7910.

The flu vaccine is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B. Vaccination with the flu vaccine may not protect all people who receive the vaccine. Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital will be distributing a limited supply of the influenza vaccine to persons age 18 and over with no history of Guillain-Barre Syndrome or rubber latex allergy. Those who are pregnant should visit their obstetrician-gynecologist or primary care physician to have the vaccine administered.