Houston Methodist Sugar Land ramping up services to patients

In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order allowing for the resumption of medical procedures not related to COVID-19, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital reopened its diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, procedural and surgical schedules on May 1. Those services had previously been restricted due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain.

While expanding its services, the hospital is implementing several modified protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as:

• Modified in-car check-in and waiting process for outpatient services

• Screening everyone upon arrival with temperature checks and exposure questionnaire

• Wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while providing patient care

• Implementing additional sanitation processes to disinfect all equipment and surfaces

• Implementing virtual waiting rooms and staggered appointment times to minimize contact with others

• Requiring masks for both patients and employees

• Restricting visitors to only essential people needed to support or assist a patient

The hospital said those infected with COVID-19 are being kept in a concentrated unit, while medical personnel treating those patients do not interact with any other patients.

Fort Bend County officials had reported 1,404 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. The disease had caused 40 deaths among county residents, while 240 had recovered.

“We already had a robust health and safety program in place prior to the introduction of the coronavirus in our community, and we’ve strengthened many of our processes to further protect our patients and staff,” Janan Sackllah, senior infection preventionist for Houston Methodist Sugar Land, said in a news release. “We are taking every precaution and will continue to do so.”

