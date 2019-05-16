Houston Methodist Sugar Land receives quality award

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has received the TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Bronze Award from TMF® Health Quality Institute. The award, sponsored by TMF, the Arkansas Hospital Association, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma State Office of Rural Health, Texas Hospital Association and Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, recognizes hospitals that have undertaken quality initiatives to improve outcomes in patient care and improve their performance on specific national quality measures.

The 2018 TMF Hospital Quality Improvement Award program is based on achievements in 2016 and 2017.

“We are proud to have achieved this recognition. Our success illustrates our commitment to patient safety and to delivering quality health care,” said Chris Siebenaler, regional senior vice president and CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

“TMF is proud to recognize these hospitals for promoting quality improvement activities and their senior management for promoting a quality culture,” added Tom Manley, CEO of TMF Health Quality Institute. “Quality improvement is a complex and demanding process, and we thank Houston Methodist Sugar Land for its commitment to improving the health of patients and the efficiency of health care.”

To learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland.