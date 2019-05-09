Houston Methodist Sugar Land to host annual student physicals

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land is offering annual student physicals from 9 a.m. to noon on July 27 for Fort Bend ISD, Stafford MSD and any other student needing a physical.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires all high school athletes to undergo and pass a physical examination prior to participating in sports. Physical evaluations include examining height, weight, vision, blood pressure, pulse, ears, nose, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, spine and all joints in the upper and lower body. Physicians discuss the athletes’ medical history and consult with them and their parents if further evaluation is necessary prior to releasing them to participate in sports.

“I grew up in the area and attended Hightower High School, so it is an honor to come back and support the players. We look forward to continuing to support these school districts,” said Dr. Ashvin Dewan, orthopedic surgeon and team physician. “We truly enjoy working with the schools in these districts.”

Houston Methodist physicians have been associated with local school districts for more than 18 years and have donated more than $500,000 back to those communities.

“Performing physical examinations is just part of being a team physician. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physicians support coaches, athletic trainers and players throughout the school year,” said Timothy Sitter, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and team physician.

“Partnering with Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine provides a convenient, inexpensive opportunity for our athletes to complete this physical exam,” said Richard Gregoire, head district athletic trainer for Fort Bend ISD. “This partnership continues to provide access to some of the finest doctors in our community and a safer environment for our amazing students as they participate in our athletic programs.”

From 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday July 27, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will host student physicals at 16811 Southwest Fwy. Orthopedic, sports medicine and cardiology physicians will be on-site to provide additional clearance as needed.

The cost is $20 (cash only) for ages 12 through 18. Be sure to bring a completed UIL Physical Evaluation form, which can be printed from events.houstonmethodist.org/physicals-sl along with the Houston Methodist release form. Proceeds generated from the physicals are donated back to the athletic training programs of Fort Bend ISD schools. For more information, email athletictrainer@houstonmethodist.org or call 281-275-0447.

