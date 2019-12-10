Houston Methodist Sugar Land to host weight loss seminar

According to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, there are several hidden factors that inhibit weight loss, including a lack of sleep, inability to balance meal planning with exercise and genetic influences. The hospital is hosting an upcoming information session on those topics and more.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Dr. Nabil Tariq, a board-certified surgeon and medical director of bariatric surgery at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, will host a weight-loss seminar to learn about the different programs offered at the Houston Methodist Weight Management Center.

During the session, attendees will get tips on grocery shopping, meal planning and more.

Registration is required for the free event.

Those interested can visit the event website at events.houstonmethodist.org/weightloss-sl or call 281-274-7500 for more information and to register.

