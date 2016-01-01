Houston Rodeo bringing new, favorite acts to rotating stage

More than half of the star-studded entertainer lineup scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston will take the rotating stage for the first time in 2017.

“With a number of RodeoHouston veterans and entertainers who are new to the rotating stage, the March entertainment schedule is set,” said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Houstonians can see a diverse offering of incredibly talented artists at truly affordable prices.”

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, but fans can pre-register any time at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration to make the ticket-buying experience easier.

A mix of soulful blues, pop/dance music and traditional country tunes will grace NRG Stadium March 7-26 as the 21 entertainers set to perform at RodeoHouston represent diverse musical genres.

The 2017 entertainment lineup is one of the most awarded in RodeoHouston history, with a collective 209 music industry accolades, three hall of fame inductees, and three Grand Ole Opry members.

Tuesday, March 7: Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson Wednesday, March 8: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Thursday, March 9: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Friday, March 10: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Saturday, March 11: Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson Sunday, March 12: The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers Monday, March 13: Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt Tuesday, March 14: Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Wednesday, 15: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Thursday, March 16: Luke Bryan

Friday, March 17: Fifth Harmony

Saturday, March 18: Willie Nelson

Sunday, March 19: Banda El Recodo | Siggno

Monday, March 20: Florida Georgia Line

Tuesday, March 21: ZZ Top

Wednesday, March 22: Chris Young

Thursday, March 23: Blink 182

Friday, March 24: Dierks Bentley

Saturday, March 25: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 26: Zac Brown Band

Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350. Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.

Tickets can be purchased in person beginning Monday, Jan. 16, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge. A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14.

Season ticket options start as low as $336, plus handling. Season tickets are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832-667-1080.