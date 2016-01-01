Houston SaberCats bring professional rugby to Sugar Land

The Houston SaberCats (formerly the Houston Strikers) and the Sugar Land Skeeters have partnered to bring professional rugby to the Greater Houston area at Constellation Field.

The Houston ownership group explained that the new name would reflect a positive and stronger image for the Houston team, explaining that a “saber cat” was known for bringing down their competitors by force, while always staying true to their community.

“We are very supportive of the change, and we look forward to bringing first-class rugby to Houston,” –said Jeremy Turner, CEO of Houston SaberCats.

Notable Players include Osea Kolinisau, Olympic gold Medalist (captain) winning Fijian Rugby 7s team; Kyle Sumison; Pagopagohokma Haini; Zach Pangelinan; and Matt Trouville of the USA Eagles; Connor Murray and Charlie Hewitt of the English Aviva Premiership; and Sam Windsor and Adam Macklin, the Guinness Pro 14s, Ulster stand-outs.

“What better way to welcome 2018 than to bring the thrills and skills of fast paced, hard hitting, professional rugby to the jewel that is Constellation Field in Sugar Land, said Justin Fitzpatrick, head coach for Houston SaberCats and former Irish International.

“Rugby is a spectacular, free flowing sport I recommend to all our Skeeters’ fans,” said Jay Miller, president of the Skeeters.

The Inaugural home stand season begins on Jan. 6, 2018, at Constellation Field, where they will be welcoming some of the best teams from North America. Season tickets are on sale now at www.HoustonSaberCats.com.

The Houston SaberCats will be joining teams such as Austin Elite, Denver Raptors, Seattle Seawolves, New Orleans Gold, Utah Warriors and San Diego when Major League Rugby launches in April 2018.

“We are excited about Houston’s new brand as they build on the tremendous community they’ve already developed around the organization. Over the next 18 months MLR’s members will make unprecedented investments in the American rugby infrastructure and change the face of the North American game. Houston is leading the way from youth and high school programs they are building to the development of a rugby specific stadium in the heart of one of America’s biggest markets,” said MLR Commissioner Dean L. Howes.