Houston Tidelanders Chorus to perform in Sugar Land

On Dec. 8-9 the Houston Tidelanders Chorus, an all-male a cappella group, will share the original story “A Stolen Christmas.”

Written by playwright Jim “Hawk” Halcarz, a 20-year veteran of the Tidelanders, the “Grinchy” baritone put the holiday festivities in jeopardy. But never fear, the chorus keeps the spirit of the performance alive with holiday favorites including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “O Holy Night,” “White

Christmas,” and more.

A new arrangement of “Candy Cane Christmas” created by tenor section leader Mark Smith captures the child-like wonder of Christmas and all of its joys. Additionally, Space City Chorus will join the Tidelanders on-stage, plus, the Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2016 International Quartet Champion, Forefront, will share their dynamic sounds on the holiday program. This is the 70th Annual Christmas program performed by the Houston Tidelanders.

The “Grinchy” baritone finds joy at the end of the program and so will the audience after singing along to several special holiday songs.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., the Houston Tidelanders will perform at the Fishers of Men

Lutheran Church, 2011 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land. Tickets are $15 for adults and

$10 for children. Tickets are available online at www.tidelanders.com or by phone 713-223-8433.

Tickets for the Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. performance at the Midtown Arts and Theater

Complex Houston, 3400 Main Street, Houston, are $20 per person and available at the

Box Office https://matchouston.org/box-office or by phone at 713-521-4533.