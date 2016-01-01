Houston, we have a Super Bowl

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

It was a superb ending to a super week in Houston.

The city and the region played host to Super Bowl LI, which saw the New England Patriots make a dramatic come-from-behind, overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at NRG Stadium.

The exciting game capped an exciting year for Houston, which pulled out the stops to show unmatched hospitality to the hundreds of thousands of visitors in town the last week for the big game and all its accompanying activities. The George R. Brown Convention Center housed the enormous NFL Experience and across the street at Discovery Green the city provided seemingly endless activities and entertainment at Super Bowl Live. A venue north of downtown held the portable nightclub Club Nomadic with performances by the likes of Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

Locally, Sugar Land host the Maxim Party at Smart Financial Center and Constellation Field served as a staging area for trucks and other vehicles. The Sugar Land Airport saw record traffic and sales as numerous jets flew in for the big game.

The Missouri City Foundation got into the game by hosting NFL Hall of Fame players in a pre-game party. Katy even got into the action by hosting the annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. It was a big week in Space City and Houston shown as brightly as any of the stars it hosted.