Houston, we have a Super Bowl

By Joe Southern
jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

(Photos by Joe Southern)
ZZ Top performs a free concert Saturday night at the Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green.

It was a superb ending to a super week in Houston.

The city and the region played host to Super Bowl LI, which saw the New England Patriots make a dramatic come-from-behind, overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at NRG Stadium.

The exciting game capped an exciting year for Houston, which pulled out the stops to show unmatched hospitality to the hundreds of thousands of visitors in town the last week for the big game and all its accompanying activities. The George R. Brown Convention Center housed the enormous NFL Experience and across the street at Discovery Green the city provided seemingly endless activities and entertainment at Super Bowl Live. A venue north of downtown held the portable nightclub Club Nomadic with performances by the likes of Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

Locally, Sugar Land host the Maxim Party at Smart Financial Center and Constellation Field served as a staging area for trucks and other vehicles. The Sugar Land Airport saw record traffic and sales as numerous jets flew in for the big game.

The Missouri City Foundation got into the game by hosting NFL Hall of Fame players in a pre-game party. Katy even got into the action by hosting the annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. It was a big week in Space City and Houston shown as brightly as any of the stars it hosted.

New England Patriots quarterback and eventual Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady speaks with the media Tuesday during a press conference in Houston.

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick cracks a grin Tuesday during a press conference in Houston. He coached the Patriots to a dramatic come-from-behind overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elkins High School graduate Jake Matthews (70) relaxes Thursday during a media day event for the Atlanta Falcons prior to Super Bowl LI in Houston. The New England Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy on display at the NFL Experience Saturday night in the George R. Brown Convention Center.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Super Bowl Live events in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center Saturday night. (Photo by Joe Southern)

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.