How do I get to do that?

Sitting in a seat and eating food and drinks while watching the Sugar Land Skeeters play baseball is just part of the over all fan experience at Constellation Field.

The family-friendly ballpark affords many opportunities for extracurricular activities surrounding the play on the field. From the swimming pool and carousel to the inflatables and the between-innings activities, there is a lot to keep fans engaged when they visit the ballpark.

So, that all begs the question, how do I…

Go swimming: The pool is in the exclusive Wells Fargo Picnic Plaza reserved by groups and organizations. Using the pool requires the purchase of a premium ticket and a wristband. A lifeguard is on duty for two hours.

Ride the carousel: Carousel rides are $1 each. They are unlimited to members of the Skeeters Buddies Kids Club and for those who purchase the $7 wristband that allows unlimited use of the inflatables and the carousel.

Play on the inflatables: The Inflatable Zone, located on the first base side concourse, is available for children with the purchase of a $7 wristband. It also allows unlimited rides on the carousel.

Play on the splash pad and playground: The playground and splash pad behind centerfield are free for children. (Note to parents: Towels are not provided, so if your children plan to get wet, bring your own towels.)

Get an autograph: The Skeeters encourage fans to get autographs of their favorite players and coaches (home and away). Players may be available before and after games but not during. The best place to get autographs is along the wall on the outside the Skeeters dugout on the first base side. Fans are asked not to block the aisles and to be courteous to others while seeking autographs. Team autograph sessions are held Sundays on the main concourse before games.

Take a photo with Swatson: The Skeeters green mascot can usually be found buzzing around Constellation Field before, during and after games. Fans are welcome to ask him for photos, but are asked to be respectful if he is busy with other things or preparing for a scheduled activity.

Participate in activities between-innings: From children racing the mascot Swatson to boxing, playing trivia, racing tricycles, building a burger, doing an obstacle course, and many more activities, fans can get signed up by arriving early and contacting a Swat Team member. They can usually be found near the front gate prior to the start of each game.

Run the bases: Children can run the bases after games on Sundays. Parents must sign a waiver form, but there is no charge to participate. Sign-ups are usually near the front gate.

Play catch on the field: In addition to running the bases on Sundays, families can come early and enjoy a game of catch on the field prior to the game.

Celebrate a birthday: Children can celebrate their birthday at Constellation Field with a choice of birthday packages. All parties include group seating, a visit from our mascot, as well as “Happy Birthday” being sung to the birthday child on top of the dugout between innings. The All-Star Birthday package includes reserved seating in the birthday area in the field box seating area; vouchers for Kids’ Meal, featuring a hot dog, chip and soft drink for each child; special birthday recognition on the video board and birthday announcement; custom Skeeters jersey for birthday child; and a dozen cupcakes. The Grand Slam Birthday package includes seating in the Premier Pools and Spas Pavilion, providing all members full access to the in-ground swimming pool; a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet with a variety of food and drink options; special birthday recognition on the video board and birthday announcement; custom Skeeters jersey and first pitch for birthday child; and custom birthday cake is provided. For more information, visit www.sugarlandskeeters.com.

Join players on the field for the national anthem: The Skeeters Baseball Buddies program allows youth sports teams to be a part of an exclusive group that takes the field with the Skeeters players at the start of the game and stand on the field with them during the national anthem. For more information about scheduling a team, contact Adam Mettler

at 281-207-9144 or amettler@sugarlandskeeters.com.