How to help victims of Harvey

The deep heart of Texans has been pouring out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Many aid agencies are reporting an abundance of volunteers, Yet many still desire to contribute to the recover effort. Below are some of the ways people can donate their time and resources to help those in need:

Donations: Second Mile Mission

Donations will be accepted at Second Mile Mission, 1135 U.S.-90 Alt., Missouri City, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. The in-kind donation hours will be Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Current needs: Hygiene and personal care items, cleaning supplies (mops, buckets, Clorox, sponges, work gloves, Shockwave disinfectant, etc.), baby formula and diapers, new underwear, new socks, $25 Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s gift cards, manual can openers, and individual hand sanitizers

They have received many generous clothing donations and are well stocked for now (outside of new underwear and new socks). Financial contributions for disaster relief can be made at: https://secondmile.givingfuel.com/harvey.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD has created a website to help keep our staff and community updated about resources and information related to Hurricane Harvey, including how community members can donate to help in the recovery efforts. By visiting www.fortbendisd.com/HurricaneHarvey, families and staff members can access donation drop-off and distribution sites, how to donate to help classrooms that have been impacted, helpful resources for FBISD staff members, including counseling and other benefits, and results of a preliminary assessment of FBISD campuses.

Major shelters

BBVA Compass Stadium, George R. Brown Convention Center and NRG Center are no longer accepting item donations as they have exceeded capacity.

J.J. Watt’s fund

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt started a fund for hurricane victims. To donate, visit YouCaring.com/JJWatt.

The Forge for Families

The Forge for Families is accepting all donations at this time. You may drop off items at 3435 Dixie Drive, Houston. You will be directed from the gate to the drop off location.

Houston Sports Authority Foundation

Houston Sports Authority Foundation – Harvey Relief Fund: https://www.sportscommissions.org/

Red Cross

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

STAR Fund

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on others to donate to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund (STAR Fund) and lend a helping hand to ag producers devastated by the storm. To donate, or for ranchers needing assistance, visit www.texasagriculture.gov.

Volunteer

Apply to volunteer with the following organizations:

American Red Cross: www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer

BakerRipley: https://www.bakerripley.org/

Volunteer Houston: http://www.volunteerhou.org/need

Combined Arms: https://www.combinedarms.us/

The Mission Continues: https://missioncontinues.org/