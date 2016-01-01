Huffman announces reelection campaign

State Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) announced she will seek re-election to the State Senate.

Huffman represents Senate District 17, which includes portions of Brazoria, Fort Bend and Harris counties.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Senate District 17. This past session we passed a budget that reins in the growth of state government and funds priorities critical to Texas families. But our work is far from finished,” said Huffman. “At a time when much of politics is consumed by soundbites over solutions, I will keep my focus on reforms and legislative solutions that honor our Texas values.”

Huffman, who chairs the Senate Committee on State Affairs, spearheaded multiple successful legislative efforts during the 2017 session including the preservation of texas’ voter ID law, the sermon safeguard act, pension reform and the police protection act. As in previous legislative sessions, she continues to be a leader in the fight against human trafficking.

Huffman was also instrumental in securing an additional $800 million to secure the Texas-Mexico border. The new funds will be used to increase the number of Department of Public Safety Troopers deployed along the border and new detection and deterrence technology including aerostats, detection cameras and ground sensors.

Huffman was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2008. She was twice elected a Harris County District Court Judge and served in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as chief felony prosecutor, special crimes gang prosecutor and legal counsel to the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force. She was named a Champion for Free Enterprise by the Texas Association of Business, a Taxpayer Champion by Texans for Fiscal Responsibility and a Big Voice for Little Texans by Court Appointed Special Advocates for her work to protect children. She has also repeatedly won the TCDAA’s Law and Order Award for her efforts to improve victims’ protections and the criminal justice system.

In addition to serving as chair of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, she is vice chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance.