Human trafficking coverage honors, inspires others

Dear Editor,

Just wanted to say thanks for producing such an excellent article about human trafficking, and the subsequent opinion piece.

I appreciate your transparency, and the humility you showed in describing your own struggles with pornography. It was written as a powerful testimony of how God can rescue any one of us from any type of slavery/ bondage, and should inspire other readers to not only recognize sin in their lives, but actually be motivated to help someone else escape from the darkness.

You honored all the volunteers (men and women) who service to fight human trafficking, and encouraged others to do something to help with this ongoing fight to eliminate prostitution from our area. Congratulations on the article, and the blessing of our teams being recognized in it. May you and your family enjoy a joyous, safe, and blessed week of Thanksgiving next week.

In His service,

Rick Nixon

Sugar Land