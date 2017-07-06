HUNTING HELPS RAISE FUNDS FOR PETS

Jennifer Waggoner, human resource manager of Hunting Energy Services in Stafford, saw a posting in her neighborhood asking for shoe donations for Fort Bend Pets Alive fundraising event. She immediately contacted their representatives with the offer to have a shoe drive challenge at her place of business to support their efforts. Janet Starr and Claudine Vass of Fort Bend Pets Alive had no idea how committed and competitve the employees of Hunting could be. To their astonishment, Hunting employees presented them with 900 pairs of shoes totaling almost 1100 pounds. Waggoner attributes their success to the friendly competitive nature of the employees coupled with their compassion to support the needs of their community. The shoes are used to raise funds for Fort Bend Pets Alive, which supports all the animal shelters of Fort Bend County.