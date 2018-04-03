Hurricane mitigation specialists helping homeowners with questions

As Texans repair, build or rebuild their homes after Hurricane Harvey, home improvement stores and FEMA mitigation specialists are teaming up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods that will prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. Most of the information and free literature provided is geared to do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Some topics covered will include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded and wind-damaged homes. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available at the Rosenberg Lowe’s, 28005 Southwest Freeway, April 2-7.