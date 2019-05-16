Husband and wife team strive to meet area needs with Safe Ship Sugar Land

Tiffany, Townsend who is one half of a dynamic husband and wife team, was motivated by her love for people to seek out an opportunity to provide quality customer service as she saw fit.

She loves interacting with people or just offering a kind word.

After a 20-year career as a faithful employee with the Postal Service, Tiffany decided to pair with her husband on a new life venture. It’s not always easy to leave something that you have put your heart into, but it could be worth it. James, the other half of the team, has over 20 years of experience with logistics and transportation to add to her knowledge in postal, packaging and retail services. He shares the same love for people and wants to ensure that each customer has a great experience at Safe Ship Sugarland.

James and Tiffany decided to just go for it and become owners of Safe Ship Sugarland. They are elated owners to this new business and strive to provide the highest of customer service to anyone walking through their doors. Tiffany is very familiar with the Sugarland community from her tenure with the Postal Service. This includes ensuring all customers or getting the best price for packing and shipping their items. Safe Ship Sugarland specializes in packing and shipping.

This includes making custom boxes and shipping small and large things world-wide, such as furniture, cars and other specialty items. The Sugarland team also wants to provide competitive shipping options for small home business that mail packages.

“We can really save these small businesses as well as corporations money on their mailings, so that they came be profitable” Please stop by to allow the Safe Ship Sugarland team to handle all your packing and shipping needs.