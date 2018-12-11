Identities sought in Stafford aggravated robbery case

Stafford Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to an aggravated robbery in Stafford on Dec. 6.

The Stafford Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. The victim stated that she was approached by a man and a woman at a CVS at 12381 W. Bellfort in Meadows Place. The woman struck up a conversation and convinced the victim to give her a ride. During the drive, the woman allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and directed her to drive to Walmart located at 11210 W. Airport, Stafford.

The victim said that the woman directed her to go into the bank inside of Wal-Mart and withdraw a large sum of money. The victim complied with the demand, went to the bank, withdrew funds, and gave the money to

the suspects. Based on surveillance video, a man followed the victim’s vehicle and was working with the woman. The suspects were driving a white 2018-2019 Kia Sportage with no front license plate, possibly a new vehicle with paper plates.

The woman is described as a Hispanic or Asian female with dark hair, medium skin tone, approximately 40 years old and wearing a black dress or long shirt with black leggings and carrying a dark colored purse. The man is described as a Hispanic or Asian male wearing a multi-color striped shirt with a white stripe around the shoulder area and a dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to contact Stafford Police Detective Melendez at 281-208-6996 or 281-261-3950.