I’m here to tell your stories, Fort Bend

Change is inevitable. You can either groan about shifting landscapes or embrace the change and allow it to open your mind to the opportunities in front of you.

Much like this area is undergoing burgeoning growth and a transition into unfamiliar territory, this Houston news veteran is doing the same as the new lead reporter for the Fort Bend Star. During the last two weeks I’ve learned a lot about what makes Fort Bend County and its people tick, and I’m pumped for the opportunity to learn much more.

Overall, Fort Bend County is more than 780,000 people strong and counting. But there’s a person behind every data point. Behind every person, business or family, there is a fascinating story to be told. And I’d love to be the one who tells it in the way it was meant to be shared – through your eyes.

News comes first. But in a bustling county full of different ethnicities, cultures, backgrounds and ideologies, even news stories have lent themselves to fascination.

The Fort Bend ISD trustee race, with a vast candidate pool that gives a glimpse into the county’s cultural melting pot, has become utterly fascinating to study after my crash course less than two weeks ago. I truly believe each candidate has a unique story to tell – I only wish I had the time and print space to tell them all before Election Day.

A potentially historic mayoral race is shaping up over in Stafford, where Leonard Scarcella and A.J. Honore will duke it out in a battle of the old guard vs. new blood at the polls May 4.

This week, I spoke with the organizers of the inaugural Sugar Land International Arts Festival, which will take place April 27. Concluding April’s month-long celebration of arts and cultures within the city of Sugar Land, this festival will unite the arts by highlighting dance, heritage, music and much more, traveling the world without leaving Sugar Land.

This is just a snapshot of all that I’ve learned about in less than two weeks on the ground here in Fort Bend. There is much more to see and many more of your stories to tell.

Now, there are obviously hard issues to be tackled. Infrastructure questions remain on how to better protect Fort Bend County from events such as Hurricane Harvey. With new residents moving in every day, questions abound about mobility and how the area’s thoroughfares can handle the influx. County Judge K.P. George laid forth plans for how to accommodate growth of a county expected to exceed 1 million people by 2022 at his recent State of the County address, and only time will tell if he’s successful.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun in the meantime. Ultimately, those of us here at the Fort Bend Star are here to serve you – but not only through the hard news we cover to keep you apprised of what’s happening in Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford or Meadows Place.

I didn’t fully understand what being part of a community newspaper really meant until working at our sister paper, The Leader, in Houston. Before beginning work there in 2016, I knew next to nothing about the Heights, Garden Oaks and Oak Forest. Now, I feel as at home there as I do in my hometown of Katy.

Our readers trust our coverage. They know we’ll present an unbiased view of news around the area, and that we’ll cover local community stories in a way nobody else can or will. That trust is massive, and I’m committed to building that same type of relationship between the Fort Bend Star and you, the residents of Fort Bend County.

A neighborhood’s best stories are told through the eyes, ears, and mouths of those who know its streets best. This is your home. My promise to you, Fort Bend County, is that I will make it my mission to know its ins and outs like I know my own hometown, and serve you to the best of my abilities.

I’m ready to dive head first into what Fort Bend has to offer. So let’s take this journey into Fort Bend’s future together. It’s happening all around us. Let me tell your evolving story the way it’s meant to be told.

You’ve made a great first impression, Fort Bend. I can’t wait to see what’s next.