Imperial Farmer’s Market : Special Sugar Land Fire Safety Demonstrations

The Imperial Farmers Market, open every Saturday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, is a great place to experience the great array of artisan crafts, freshly prepared meals by local chefs, and live music. The market is located at the Imperial Parks and Recreational Center at 2234 Matlage Way I n Sugar Land.

On Saturday August 24th from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, the Sugar Land Fire Department will be providing education on the importance of fire safety and how to protect you and your family in the case of a fire, and how to prevent one from happening.

This will be a great event to bring the whole family to learn about the importance of fire safety while also having the opportunity to experience a real fire truck. In addition to learning about fire safety, there will be fun filled activities for the whole family; with a live musical performance by Jan Seides.

If you are interested in become a vendor or would like more information on the market, please visit our website at imperialfarmersmarket.com, or reach out by email at vendorfmi@gmail.com.