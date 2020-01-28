In tune with history : Missouri City’s Black History Month celebrations rooted in thankfulness

Even in a county full of diverse populations, Missouri City stands out with regard to contributions from African Americans throughout its history.

Beginning this weekend, city leaders will celebrate the accomplishments of those who came before them in anticipation of Black History Month in February.

Continuing its tradition of celebrating culture and diversity in the community, Missouri City will host its sixth annual Black History Month celebrations Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 29.

“All of my life in city government, those cities have all paid homage to the diversity in those cities by celebrating African American contributions to the quality of life in our country. This community is no different,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said. “… We all stand on the shoulders of giants, and because of that vantage point we’re able to see further than we’ve ever been able to see before.”

Though they’re elaborate now – with musical performances, cultural foods and attractions for children – the festivities had humble

beginnings. Missouri City spokesperson Stacie Walker said that in 2015, Rice University’s Kinder Institute had just undertaken its studies examining the demographic makeup of cities in the Greater Houston area. Those studies found that, at the time, Missouri City was the most diverse in the region by ethnicity, race and economics.

“Finding there was that melting pot within the fastest-growing county in the U.S. was a launching pad (for us) to recognize that diversity and take a look at it from many different aspects,” Walker said.

The city’s inaugural celebration in 2015 honored the family of Thomas Taylor, who was the first commissioner for Fort Bend County’s Precinct 2 from 1878-82. He also was African American, and the city later partnered with Fort Bend County to rename a major roadway what is now Thomas Taylor Parkway.

“He assumed that position under great duress, but wound up making great contributions to Missouri City and Fort Bend County,” Walker said. “(This celebration) is really just a way for us to say that African Americans have a long history of contributing to Missouri City and its surrounding communities. We try to find unique ways to highlight that.”

The celebration will begin from 5-9:30 p.m. Friday with a Black History Month Kickoff at the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Guests will enjoy live musical performances by jazz performer Dean James, regional jazz saxophonist and Missouri City resident Theresa Grayson and Zydeco player Keith Frank.

As the city has evolved, Snipes said the celebration has as well. According to the latest census, Missouri City’s population is 41.9 percent African American, while the city also elected its first-ever African American city manager (Snipes) and mayor (Yolanda Ford) in recent cycles.

“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate not only the culture and contributions of many people, but also the contributions of art and music,” Snipes said. “Those things have been instrumental in black heritage, and we try to tie all of those things into the celebrations we’ve had.”

The evening will also feature the first MCTX Africa Bazaar, family-oriented activities such as bounce houses and a game truck, and a cultural tasting where guests will be able to sample Cajun and soul foods prepared by local restaurateurs Micheaux’s Diner & Catering, Inc. and The Greatest BBQ.

Then on Feb. 29, the city will host its traditional program in the Missouri City Community Center featuring a presentation on the “150th

Anniversary of the Ratification of the 15 Amendment: African Americans and the Vote” by Alexander Brown, a lifetime activist and leader of the 1960s civil rights movement. Later, event goers will be take in the second annual Youth Poetry Slam, with spoken-word performances by students from across the region that will be judged and moderated by Andre “Self the Poet” Burrell, a nationally-ranked poet, as the celebration aims to bridge the gap between old and new.

“We’re encouraging people to celebrate not just January to February, but throughout the entire year. It’s something we believe will educate and benefit our community at the same time,” Snipes said. “What we try to do is make sure these celebrations are about education and awareness, because sacrifices were made to get us to that point.”

Contributions by African Americans have shaped and molded Missouri City into what it is today, according to Walker. As the years go by, she believes the best is yet to come.

“African Americans are making profound contributions, but that’s only because it’s in collaboration with all the diverse cultures here in this city,” she said. “We’re very proud of that, and we’ll continue to champion it. Having progressive leaders at the top who look at that helps us continue to grow and thrive as a city.”

