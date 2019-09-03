Inching along : Anticipation building for Stafford’s Grid projects

Though it was previously said to be behind schedule, “The Grid” continues to take shape in Stafford. Signs are now up for some of the soon-to-open tenants, such as the Greater Houston area’s first In-N-Out Burger.

Construction of the California-based fast-food restaurant – which is expected to be completed this fall – appears to be stirring up a strong reaction.

“Animal Style (burgers) will soon be had!” Dawn Boyd said in a comment on The Grid’s recent Facebook post advertising In-N-Out. “A little taste of Cali, I can’t wait!”

Construction continues on the 192-acre development positioned on what used to be the campus for Texas Instruments between West Airport Boulevard and South Kirkwood Road off Highway 59, which developers hope will help make Stafford a destination city. And residents aren’t the only ones enthused about the possibilities the development will bring.

“We are excited to become a part of the vibrant Stafford community and the new mixed-used project known as ‘The Grid’,” In-N-Out said in a statement released in August, according to a report from ABC 13.

In addition to a diverse mix of retail shops and entertainment venues, The Grid will also include 500,000 square feet of office space and a network of pocket parks, jogging and bike trails upon completion, which developers hope is by 2021. There are also plans for a dual-concept hotel split between Aloft Hotels and Element. Work on the hotels began in June, with a targeted completion date of early 2020.

Chipotle and a Verizon store are already open on the West Airport side of the development. On the Kirkwood side, there are already signs

up for In-N-Out and Outback Steakhouse, which also is expected to open this fall. Additionally, the Houston area’s third Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location and the Drive Shack – a driving range and golf shop – are both expected open in November and September, respectively, as Phase 1 of the project takes shape, according to multiple media reports.

Pluckers Wing Bar is another confirmed tenant, while StreetLevel Investments – the developer on the project – remain in negotiations with other tenants for the development, such as movie theatres and craft breweries, according to the project’s website.

StreetLevel’s Brian Murphy told attendees at a Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce breakfast in March that project construction for the $500 million endeavor had been set slightly behind schedule by delays from events such as Hurricane Harvey and more, but that they still hope to be completed by the 2021 target.

For more information and to keep up with progress of The Grid and individual projects, visit experiencethegrid.com/.