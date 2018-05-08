Incumbents find election day success

Incumbency carried the day Saturday as city voters went to the polls to select mayors and councilmembers.

Not a single incumbent lost in eastern Fort Bend County, according to unofficial results.

Sugar Land

In Sugar Land, the mayor and two at-large positions were up for election. Mayor Joe Zimmerman held off challenger Diana Miller 3,916 (63.55 percent) to 2,246 (36.45 percent).

“Nancy and I want to thank you all, the many friends, family, and supporters who were part of our re-election campaign. Because of your help and encouragement, I now look forward to my second-term as Mayor of Sugar Land,” he said. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, believing in my leadership, and most importantly for taking the time to vote. As I head into to my second-term, I will continue to work to keep Sugar Land the best place to live, work, play, and visit. As your mayor, I have seen the City of Sugar Land experience growth in both business and residential, including the successful annexation of the Greatwood and New Territory master-planned communities. We also enjoyed tremendous success with the opening of the Smart Financial Centre, and maintained a “AAA” bond rating because of our strong financial management practices. Moving forward, I will continue to work with staff, our first responders, local and state elected officials, and you the residents to keep Sugar Land strong.”

Councilmember Himesh Gandhi was unopposed for at-large position 1, garnering all 4,353 votes.

At-large position 2 Councilmember Mary Joyce vacated the seat and Jennifer Lane won election to the position, fending off a formidable write-in campaign by Fara Ahmed. Lane, who was the sole candidate on the ballot as Ahmed was a write-in candidate, had 3,432 votes (59.31 percent) to Ahmed’s 2,355 (40.69 percent).

“Thank you Sugar Land for allowing me to represent you on the council. My husband, Bill and I, are overwhelmed with the kindness and the support we have experienced throughout the campaign. I look forward to representing all the residents and working with the mayor, my fellow council-members, and the staff. I am honored to have this opportunity, and I am beyond gracious for you the residents to allow me to serve this great city,” Lane said. “I know I bring a unique view to the council. My ability to work with others, find resolutions, respect the process but be able to stand for the tough issues is what I most look forward to as your city councilmember. My family has been part of Sugar Land for generations, from the front lines of the Sugar Land Imperial Company to now a seat on the council; I am ready to serve.”

Stafford

In Stafford, three city council positions were open with each incumbent and one challenger filing. The incumbents, Don Jones, Ken Mathew, and Cecil Willis held off the challenge by Johnny Baiamonte in the four-way race for the three positions.

Mathew had 578 votes (33.98 percent), Willis had 482 votes (28.34 percent), Jones had 417 votes (24.51 percent), and Baiamonte has 224 votes (13.17 percent).

Meadows Place

In Meadows Place, the mayor and three councilmembers kept their positions. Mayor Charles Jessup fended off challenger Mark McGrath 510 (57.95 percent) to 370 (42.05 percent). Place 1 Councilmember John Isbell crushed challenger Lisa Johnson 564 (65.66 percent) to 295 (34.34 percent). Place 2 Councilmember Steve Bezner was unopposed and got all 724 votes. In Place 3, Rick Staigle’s 472 votes (55.01 percent) was enough to fend of challenger Scott Holland with 386 votes (44.99 percent).

Other races

Missouri City moved its elections to the fall. Several other cities in Fort Bend County, along with numerous Municipal Utility Districts and Levee Improvement held elections and referendums. For more information on those races, visit http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Fort_Bend/74655/Web02.195726/#/.