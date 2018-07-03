Independence Day events in Fort Bend area

It’s Independence Day and there is no shortage of places in Fort Bend County to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

The following are events scheduled in the area for the Fourth of July:

Sugar Land

4th Fest is hosted by the Sugar Land Skeeters and the Fort Bend Star at Constellation Field from 6-10 p.m. There will be concerts by the Cory Green Band, Mike and the Moonpies, and Jason Boland and The Stragglers, followed by a post-concert fireworks display. For tickets, residents must have a Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free tickets to the event or take advantage of our Sugar Land resident rate at only $7 per ticket for children or adults. Non-Sugar Land residents can purchase tickets at any time through the TDECU box office or at sugarlandskeeters.com. Tickets for children 12-and-under will be $8 and adult tickets will be $10. Parking for the event is $5 per car.

Missouri City

Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family! From 6-9 p.m., enjoy a variety of free activities and food for purchase. Activities will include rides, inflatables, and H-E-B sponsored field games. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. and stadium seating will be available at Thurgood Marshall High School. Event parking around Thurgood Marshall High School will be limited and taking advantage of Metro shuttles at the Park & Ride location (13849 Fondren Road) is highly encouraged. Metro busses will be running from 5:45 p.m. until the conclusion of the event. These shuttles are free and offer a close drop off to the event location.

Rosenberg

Fireworks light up the night sky over Seabourne Creek Nature Park and the Rosenberg Civic Center during the City’s 2018 Fireworks display. This free event runs from 6-10 p.m. and includes a carnival area for the children, horse-drawn wagon rides through the park, food vendors, live musical entertainment from the main stage, and a spectacular fireworks show to end the evening.

Stafford

The July 4th Freedom Rings Concert and Fireworks will include a performance by the Fort Bend Symphony at 7 p.m. at the Stafford Centre. The fireworks start at 9 p.m.

George Ranch Historical Park

There will be vintage games from every era at the Games of our Forefathers Family Event. The event includes a historical lunch, watermelon splitting contests, tug-a-war, and more. The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a parade starting at 11. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for children. The historical lunch is a separate fee and tickets can be reserved online.

Veranda in Richmond

Colorful fireworks and a feast of food trucks will headline an Independence Day celebration at Veranda from 7-9:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and an appetite to the annual Fireworks & Food Trucks event, which takes place at the Richmond community’s model home park, 23002 Henderson Row Drive. Other activities will include live music, bounce houses and face painting. The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m.