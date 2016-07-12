tramadol oder tilidin ldt buy tramadol tramadol tylenol pm together

Instantly an Aggie

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Stafford High senior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, an Under-Armour All-American, made his commitment to Texas A&M University official last week. Jones, who was joined by his family (including his father, SHS assistant coach Chad Jones), friends, teammates and coaches, signed with the Aggies. Jones will graduate in December from Stafford High and enroll at Texas A&M University for the spring semester. Jones will participate in spring drills at the College Station campus. He became the first SHS Spartan to sign with the A&M football program. On New Year’s Day, Jones will compete in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla.

