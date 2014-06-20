fatal valium overdose valium pills over counter equivalent valium

giving my dog valium buy valium online how to detox from alcohol using valium

eu sou a soma do quadrado dos catetos soma carisoprodol purchase carisoprodol Carrollton

does phentermine show up on a 10 panel drug test phentermine 37.5 mg doctors who prescribe phentermine in akron oh

ambien online Boise buy ambien online purchase ambien Akron

tramadol vitamin deficiencies tramadol buy does tramadol cause brain fog

can you mix xanax and valium diazepam 5mg intranasal valium for dogs

zolpidem Eugene buy ambien buy ambien online Augusta

soma underwear coupons soma online luce soma

ambien night before induction buy zolpidem online can you take delsym with ambien

Is there life before death?

Dear Editor,

It seems like there is always some special observance around the corner.

There is even a World Day for Farmed Animals. It’s observed fittingly on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birthday). It’s intended to memorialize the tens of billions of animals abused and killed for food around the world.

My first instinct was to dismiss it. But, I wanted to understand the impact of my diet and my food dollars on others.

Recent undercover investigations showed male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground to death, laying hens crowded into small wire cages, injured pigs killed by slamming their heads against the concrete floor, and cows skinned and dismembered while still conscious.

As theologians debate whether there is life after death, I wondered whether these animals have a life before death and why I should subsidize these barbaric practices.

I wonder no more, as I have now embraced a plant-based diet – green and yellow veggies, legumes, fruits, nuts, and some grains. Occasionally, I indulge in nut-based cheese or ice cream. Although I was motivated by compassion for animals, I have since learned that my diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.

Sincerely,
Stanley Stryker
Stafford

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.