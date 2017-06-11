J. L. WRIGHT

March 1, 1928 – June 11, 2017

J. L. Wright, 89, of Brenham passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017. A Memorial Service is set for 10AM Friday, June 16 in the St Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham 701 Church Rd.

Born March 1, 1928 in Dallas, Texas he was the son of John Lee and Mavis Clare (Jones) Wright. From 1946 to 1947 he was district Champ for Brenham Cubs football. J.L. was an Army Veteran in the 2nd Armor Division as an MP. He served in Germany from 1950 to 1952. In the early 60’s he started JL Wright Insurance Company in Sugarland and owned it for 25 years. His favorite quote was “Football was my joy. I gave it my all. Life was like a game ups and downs…but oh what a trip”. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend and will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Janice Lee Wright; grandson, Noel Wright; one brother, Lee Wright; uncle, Sgt. Buddy Wright; and grandmother, Kate Wright.

J.L. leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Anthony and wife Cathy Wright, and John Lee Wright Jr.; two daughters, Cynthia Ventress, and Frances and husband Richard Dell; and thirty-five grandchildren.