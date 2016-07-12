JACQUELINE WHEELER MOLINA

Jacqueline Wheeler Molina, a native Houstonian died Saturday morning at her home.

Born 12/15/1930 to Joseph Sanders Wheeler and Nellie Lucille Cobb Wheeler in Houston, Texas. She received her Bachelor’s degree from University of Houston. She was passionate about learning and a strong advocate for higher education.

Jackie taught elementary school at J R Harris. She was an antique dealer and collector. She loved traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, and she was very artistic. She was a great storyteller with a way of captivating her audience to bring them into the story. She had a generous soul with a feisty personality.

She is preceded in death by her husband R. George Molina Sr., son Jonny Byron Cassidy, brother Bert Wheeler, brother Robert Lee Wheeler, brother Joseph Sanders Wheeler.

She is remembered with love by sister-in-law Mae Dean Wheeler, children Robert G. Molina Jr. and wife Diane, Russell Stephen Molina and wife Allison, Renee Molina Stewart and husband Joe, Marjorie Cooley and husband Jerry, grandchildren Austin Lyles, Cary Lyles, Seth Molina, Talia Molina, Melissa Molina-Annis, Lindsey Moorhead, Wesley Moorhead, Trevor Cooley, Brandon Cooley.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the M D Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” at Molina’s Cantina 7933 Westheimer, Saturday December 10, 2016 from 1-5 pm.

