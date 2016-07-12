can taking xanax cause anxiety buy xanax does xanax potentiate gabapentin

minimum amount of sleep on ambien ambien medication ambien Sioux Falls

motverka illamГҐende tramadol tramadol no prescription tramadol dosage for 30 pound dog

what to do when xanax stops working buy alprazolam what is xanax taken for

can suboxone be taken with valium valium medication how do valium pills look like

tramadol on blood test tramadol 50mg tramadol y amoxicilina

medco prior authorization form ambien cr buy ambien mix zanaflex and ambien

soma istanbul otel soma muscle relaxant purchase carisoprodol West Valley City

buy tramadol Hartford buy tramadol how much tramadol for a 50 pound dog

xanax online Oxnard buy xanax herbal xanax bars

JACQUELINE WHEELER MOLINA

Jacqueline Wheeler Molina

Jacqueline Wheeler Molina

Jacqueline Wheeler Molina, a native Houstonian died Saturday morning at her home.

Born 12/15/1930 to Joseph Sanders Wheeler and Nellie Lucille Cobb Wheeler in Houston, Texas. She received her Bachelor’s degree from University of Houston. She was passionate about learning and a strong advocate for higher education.

Jackie taught elementary school at J R Harris. She was an antique dealer and collector. She loved traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, and she was very artistic. She was a great storyteller with a way of captivating her audience to bring them into the story. She had a generous soul with a feisty personality.

She is preceded in death by her husband R. George Molina Sr., son Jonny Byron Cassidy, brother Bert Wheeler, brother Robert Lee Wheeler, brother Joseph Sanders Wheeler.

She is remembered with love by sister-in-law Mae Dean Wheeler, children Robert G. Molina Jr. and wife Diane, Russell Stephen Molina and wife Allison, Renee Molina Stewart and husband Joe, Marjorie Cooley and husband Jerry, grandchildren Austin Lyles, Cary Lyles, Seth Molina, Talia Molina, Melissa Molina-Annis, Lindsey Moorhead, Wesley Moorhead, Trevor Cooley, Brandon Cooley.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the M D Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” at Molina’s Cantina 7933 Westheimer, Saturday December 10, 2016 from 1-5 pm.

“Words for of comfort may be shared with the family at www.settegastkopf.com”

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.