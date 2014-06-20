JAMES FRANK WHITE, JR.

James Frank White, Jr. (93)

Frank White Jr. was born September 21, 1923 in Saltillo, Tennessee to Frank and Cella White. He moved to Texas in 1925, in time for the 1930’s census. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1947, after serving in World War II in the US Army Air Corps. He obtained a B.A. degree at Southwestern University in 1951 followed by a Master’s in Fine Arts in 1953.

Frank lived most of his adult life in Sugar Land, Texas where he exhibited a big heart for service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sugar Land and offered many hours of his time volunteering both at the church and for Memorial Southwest Hermann Hospital.

Frank was both a businessman and a teacher. He first taught music at Lake Jackson Jr High, then moved to Houston where he co-owned and operated Parker Music Co for 18 years and eventually left to follow his true dream of imparting his love of music to band students at Sugarland Jr. High, from which he retired in 1983.

In addition to his love of music, Frank had many other interests. He obtained his private pilot’s license and scuba diving certifications. He was an amateur photographer and enjoyed camping.

Frank died at the age of 93 on October 5, 2016. He could still proudly recite the Boy Scout Oath and Law, as well as the full alphabet in Greek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James E. White of Van Vleck and sister Ruby Sellers of Victoria.

Frank is survived by his three loving children: Tanya White of Magnolia, James F. White III of Magnolia, Greg White and wife Susan of Katy; four Grandchildren Zachary, Graham, and Jessica White of Katy, TX and Ruby McCoslin of Cypress, TX; as well as 3 Great grand-children, Giana, Bella and Trey. Other living relatives include his Aunt Grace Burnham (age 103) of Oregon and his sister-in-law Della White of Bay City; four nieces and two nephews.

Frank is also survived by Paschal Cusimano, his dear friend in Christ and roommate at Park Manor Nursing Home for the past 8 years. Pascal was a true gift from God who provided tremendous joy to Frank.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11th, Visitation begins at noon, at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home, 2313 Ave. I, Bay City, Texas 77404, immediately followed by a Graveside service at Bay City Cemetery.

In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.