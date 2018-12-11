Jeter named District 20 6A volleyball MVP

Ridge Point’s Claire Jeter was voted most valuable player for the 2018 District 20 6A volleyball season. Ridge Point finished the season with a 47-6 record and finished second in the state 6A state tournament.

Ridge Point collected several more awards as Skylar Fields was voted offensive player of the year, Reagan Rutherford was voted setter of the year, and coach Lori McLaughlin was voted coach of the year.

“My entire staff and I worked really hard on getting the right mind set that we were going to be at the state tournament this year,” McLaughlin said. “We had such a hard loss last year against Seven Lakes, I wanted to do everything possible as a coach to assure that we did not have that happen again. This group set goals during the off-season last year, and we really focused on holding each other accountable to them so we did not get off track.

“We were the most cohesive and skilled Ridge Point team that I have ever coached. We had to make sure we played for each other this entire year. Also, with my strong junior class that have been playing together for so many years, that made it even more possible to attain these goals and keep everyone on track. It took a total team effort to make it possible. I could not be more proud of the girls.”

Additionally, Tatiana Evans of Kempner was voted newcomer of the year and Kennadie Sellers of Travis was voted defensive player of the year.

The all-district teams are determined by a vote of the district coaches.

District 20 6A

First Team

Karly Jackson, Ridge Point

Nia McCardell, Ridge Point

Audrey Phillips, Travis

Jazmyne Jones, Dulles

Gillian Jones, Dulles

Sydnee Eagleton, Bush

Brianna Etienne, Bush

Brianna Chavis, Bush

Alleah Dallas, Kempner

Sydney Plemons, Austin

Emily Svoboda, Elkins

Jenna Kabot, Clements

District 20 6A

Second Team

Kendall Sekula, Ridge Point

Britney Ong, Ridge Point

Randee Hennings, Ridge Point

Faith Montgomery, Travis

Bella De Leon, Travis

Alicia Williams, Travis

Julia Flores, Dulles

Armani Smith, Dulles

Hannah Tekrouri, Kempner

Bailey Tillman, Austin

Rayven McKenzie, Elkins

Kyley Harfield, Clements

District 24 5A

First Team

Aniah Adams, Hightower

Michayla Black, Hightower

District 24 5A

Second Team

Dairah Ligons, Hightower