Jeter named District 20 6A volleyball MVP

Ridge Point’s Claire Jeter was voted most valuable player for the 2018 District 20 6A volleyball season. Ridge Point finished the season with a 47-6 record and finished second in the state 6A state tournament.
Ridge Point collected several more awards as Skylar Fields was voted offensive player of the year, Reagan Rutherford was voted setter of the year, and coach Lori McLaughlin was voted coach of the year.
“My entire staff and I worked really hard on getting the right mind set that we were going to be at the state tournament this year,” McLaughlin said. “We had such a hard loss last year against Seven Lakes, I wanted to do everything possible as a coach to assure that we did not have that happen again. This group set goals during the off-season last year, and we really focused on holding each other accountable to them so we did not get off track.
“We were the most cohesive and skilled Ridge Point team that I have ever coached. We had to make sure we played for each other this entire year. Also, with my strong junior class that have been playing together for so many years, that made it even more possible to attain these goals and keep everyone on track. It took a total team effort to make it possible. I could not be more proud of the girls.”
Additionally, Tatiana Evans of Kempner was voted newcomer of the year and Kennadie Sellers of Travis was voted defensive player of the year.
The all-district teams are determined by a vote of the district coaches.
District 20 6A
First Team
Karly Jackson, Ridge Point
Nia McCardell, Ridge Point
Audrey Phillips, Travis
Jazmyne Jones, Dulles
Gillian Jones, Dulles
Sydnee Eagleton, Bush
Brianna Etienne, Bush
Brianna Chavis, Bush
Alleah Dallas, Kempner
Sydney Plemons, Austin
Emily Svoboda, Elkins
Jenna Kabot, Clements
District 20 6A
Second Team
Kendall Sekula, Ridge Point
Britney Ong, Ridge Point
Randee Hennings, Ridge Point
Faith Montgomery, Travis
Bella De Leon, Travis
Alicia Williams, Travis
Julia Flores, Dulles
Armani Smith, Dulles
Hannah Tekrouri, Kempner
Bailey Tillman, Austin
Rayven McKenzie, Elkins
Kyley Harfield, Clements
District 24 5A
First Team
Aniah Adams, Hightower
Michayla Black, Hightower
District 24 5A
Second Team
Dairah Ligons, Hightower
