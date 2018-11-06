Jingle Tree event begins Nov. 9 at museum

The holiday season is a magical time, and even more so at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land with one of Fort Bend’s most anticipated holiday traditions—Jingle Tree.

The special event features a showcase of beautifully decorated trees that are up for bid in a weeklong, online silent auction sponsored and decorated by Fort Bend designers, museum supporters, local celebrities and artistic visionaries. The festive events take place Nov. 9-15 and Dec. 8.

“Jingle Tree is a festive way to support HMNS Sugar Land’s mission of science education while helping provide science enrichment to local underserved populations,” said Adrienne Barker, director and chief development officer of HMNS at Sugar Land. “Whether through a classroom experience during a field trip, a Science on a Sphere presentation with dedicated volunteers, or a hands-on demo featuring fossils, minerals or microscopes, area visitors learn that science is intriguing and fun.”

This year’s schedule of events includes:

Friday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. – Kick-off Tree Lighting – Featuring a short program with master of ceremonies, the honorable James Thompson, and honoring Mayor and Mrs. Joe Zimmerman and Allison and Cassandra Wen. The VIP and media event allows media and special guests to see the trees up close as they “come to light” during the museum’s first tree lighting event. And, the auction begins.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon – Bring the Bling – Spend the morning seeing new trends in holiday decorations, visiting demonstration sessions and enjoying light bites.

Thursday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Jingle, Jingle Mix and Mingle Happy Hour and Auction Close. Wrap up the auction week with the always fun-filled happy hour, an evening of cocktails, tree viewing, on-line bidding and a fabulous live auction with Commissioner James Patterson.

Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cookies with Santa – hosted by the honoree families, the Zimmermans and Wens. Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus during a holiday visit to Sugar Land during this family friendly event. Enjoy holiday crafts, the tradition of cookies and milk, and snap a selfie with the live “rein”deer.

The Jingle Tree event co-chairs are Pat Hebert and Farrah Gandhi. The planning committee includes: Betty Baitland, Jana Baumann, Jennifer Bombach, Elizabeth Butler, Jennifer Chiang, Deanna Clapsaddle, Dorine Craig, Star Edwards, Gerry Fuller, Susie Goff, Amanda Junker, Kelsea Lake, Judy Maddison, Cee Cee Parker, Kelly Reynolds, Sharon Saunders, Alicia Scala, Wanda Sdao, Brooke Walsh, and Linda Webb.

For tickets or more information, visit www.hmns.org/jingletree or call 281-313-2277.