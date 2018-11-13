Guests at the Jingle Tree preview party last Friday at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land view decorated trees lined up around an exhibit of dinosaur skeletons. Bidding for the 26 trees in the annual fundraiser concludes with a live auction Thursday, Nov. 15. For tickets or more information, visit www.hmns.org/jingletree or call 281-313-2277. (Right) Sue and Jim Lockwood dressed in Star Trek uniforms with the Star Trek themed tree they decorated for the Jingle Tree fundraiser. (Photos by Joe Southern)