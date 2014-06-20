Joey Kramer gets Rockin’ & Roastin’ at Smart Financial Centre

Aerosmith drummer to serve his fresh-brewed organic coffee here

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will soon be Rockin’ & Roastin’ with Texas’s newest entertainment venue, located in Sugar Land.

Kramer recently announced a multi-year marketing sponsorship with Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, a state of the art concert and entertainment destination scheduled to open in January. Smart Financial Centre will exclusively serve Kramer’s fresh brewed organic coffee line, Rockin’ & Roastin’.

“I’m amped about having Rockin’ & Roastin’ in our brand’s first concert venue in Texas” said Joey Kramer, founder and chairman of Rockin’ & Roastin’. “The City of Sugar Land has created a top notch facility that will attract a lot of incredible talent from the entertainment world. As a Texas transplant and musician, I’m thrilled to be aligned with them.”

“Serving Rockin’ & Roastin’ coffee at our venue is part of our mission to deliver world-class quality to our audiences,” said Randy Bloom, General Manager of the Smart Financial Centre. “As a legendary musician and founder of Rockin’ & Roastin’, Joey Kramer is the perfect partner to tie together two components of a great event, incredible music and great amenities.”

Rockin’ & Roastin’ will be brewed and served onsite at each of the concession locations in the Centre, the Grand Suites and the VIP Lounge. Additionally, the coffee will be available at a unique, rock and roll-themed coffee cart in the lobby that has been custom designed for the venue.

“Becoming the official and exclusive coffee of the Smart Financial Centre is a great expansion for our brand in Texas,” said Ron Mann, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rockin’ & Roastin’. “It has been a pleasure to work with Steve Wilson and the Smart Centre team in facilitating this sponsorship and to have Rockin’ & Roastin’ present in one of the state’s newest and most exciting concert venues.”

For more information on the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, visit http://www.smartfinancialcentre.com. For more information on Rockin’ & Roastin’, visit www.rockinandroastin.com.