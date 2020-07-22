Jones accepts job as city manager for Missouri City

Missouri City’s municipal government announced Monday afternoon that Odis Jones has accepted its job offer to become its eighth city manager. A news conference to introduce Jones to the public has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

The Missouri City Council voted 4-2 to appoint Jones during a contentious special meeting on July 6. Jones previously served as Hutto’s city manager from November 2016-December 2019.

According to a January report by the Austin American-Statesman, Jones received a severance package worth $412,000 from Hutto, which had investigated Jones for possible misconduct but found that allegations raised against him had no merit. Hutto city leaders did not disclose the details of the allegations, according to the report.

In a news release from Missouri City, Jones’ former colleagues praised his work.

“Mr. Jones’ efforts in Hutto were exemplary; he restored solvency to the city, developed an out standing workforce and achieved every challenge the city council set out for him including leading the city through an explosion of economic growth,” Hutto Mayor Doug Gaul said in a news release. “We wish him well in Missouri City.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Central Michigan University, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University and completed the Capital Markets Forum program at Harvard University.

“After serving as a change agent in Hutto, I was looking for a community that has a better appreciation for diversity and economic growth. I am truly humbled and thankful to the Mayor and Council for offering me the opportunity to serve in Missouri City,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of our city and the opportunity to get to know the residents and for them to truly get to know me.”