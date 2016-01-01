Judge Bielstein passes away

Fort Bend County Court-at-Law No. 4 Judge R. H. “Sandy” Bielstein passed away Sunday at his home in Rosenberg.

The cause of death was not released by press time.

Bielstein was first elected in 2000 and in 2001 became the first judge to sit on the County Court at Law No. 4 bench. He was re-elected every four years after that. His current term was set to end next year.

Bielstein joined the Marines and served in Vietnam, where he was awarded three Presidential Unit Citations for unit combat action. He then returned to Houston and served 20 years with the Houston Police Department. He retired from the HPD as a homicide lieutenant. He graduated from law school and went into private practice where he gained experience as trial lawyer in criminal and civil matters as well as family law and representing abused and neglected children.

After becoming a judge, Bielstein joined the team that helped create the first therapeutic DWI/Drug Court in Texas. It has since graduated 235 probationers from an intensive treatment and supervision program and has a recidivism rate of less than 10 percent.

Bielstein was a life member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association and was a member of the Rosenberg Railroad Museum and the Rosenberg Lion’s Club.

