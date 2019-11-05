Judge George to hold county’s inaugural small business forum

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the first Fort Bend County Small Business Resource Forum from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the University of Houston-Sugar Land Technology building, 13850 University Blvd.

The event is a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Fort Bend County Small Business Development Center and the UH-Sugar Land. It will include presentations from the SBA on how to do business with the federal and county governments.

The audience is expected to include business organizations, residents, small business owners, entrepreneurs and those interested in starting a small business. Following the presentation, they will have the opportunity for a question-and-answer session on how to grow their industries.