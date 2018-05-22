Juvenile probation mentors

Over 60 attendees showed their appreciation for mentors volunteering with the Fort Bend County Juvenile Probation Department recently at a celebration at Another Time Soda Fountain and Café in Rosenberg. The attendees consisted of mentors, FBCJPD staff, FBC staff members, Fort Bend Partnership for Youth, Inc., board members, potential mentors, along with local community members. Pictured from the left are Brad Slater (assistant chief), Quacho Allison (lead mentor coordinator), Skip Johnson (education specialist), Janice Hardin (transitions work/study coordinator), Alison DiCamillo (mentor saseworker), Marsha Carden (Parent Project Facilitator), Marie Kirkham (Partners in Parenting Facilitator), Kyle Dobbs (chief juvenile probation officer), Renee Butler (owner of Another Time Soda Fountain & Café) and Susan Bearden (director of special programs). (Submitted photo)