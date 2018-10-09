Keep Blue Ridge Landfill open

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that the city of Pearland is attempting to shut down the Blue Ridge Landfill. This is startling news for multiple reasons. First, Pearland is in Brazoria County – the landfill is in Fort Bend County. What right do they have to interfere with our businesses?

Second, many municipalities in Fort Bend that are not as well off as Pearland residents and depend on the Blue Ridge Landfill (one of the largest in Texas) as a considerable source of tax revenue. So a number of wealthy people built houses near the landfill, didn’t like how it smelled, and then decided to try and shut it down without thinking how that might affect other communities? Not too surprising.

Third, guess who this action is going to affect most? Folks living paycheck-to-paycheck who can barely afford to pay their bills as they are. Now we have to pay for rising trash fees because Pearland decided to build their new million-dollar homes next to our landfill? Why isn’t Pearland focusing on any number of the other environmental issues that could actually be harmful to their health? Instead, they have ignored the surplus of environmental hazards that surround them in their own county and have hired law firms to shut down a major business in a separate county.

I hope Pearland will take a step back and think carefully about their actions before deciding to move forward with this. The Blue Ridge Landfill serves and affects far more than just Pearland. Thank you.

Esteban L. Suarez

Richmond