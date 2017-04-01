Keep Sugar Land Beautiful plants 150 trees
The tree canopy in Sugar Land continues to grow thanks to the 94 Keep Sugar Land Beautiful volunteers who planted and mulched 150 five-gallon native hardwoods during Trees Across Sugar Land on Nov. 12.
Keep Sugar Land Beautiful thanked the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program that awarded KSLB the 150 trees we planted in Brazos River Park. Special thanks were given to the City of Sugar Land Parks Department for its partnership and support of the event.
Thanks also go out to Whole Foods Market Sugar Land, Republic Services, and Lowes, for their contributions to the success of the event. Kudos to Baker Hughes, KSLB Youth Advisory Board, Clements Earth, Dulles Green, Travis Red Cross, Kempner, and Austin Student Council volunteers.
Keep Sugar Land Beautiful is a 501c3 award winning non-profit affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful dedicated to educate and engage everyone to take responsibility for the environmental health of our community. For more information, visit www.kslb.org.