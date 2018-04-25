Keeping pets safe leads the way to National Pet Month

It’s kind of like a veritable fur fest leading up to National Pet Month in May; there’s National Kids and Pets Day on April 26, World Veterinary Day on April 28, and Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.

Even with Lost Dog Awareness Day (April 23), created not only to bring awareness to the dogs that go missing (and to celebrate the reunions), is encouraging more pet owners to be safety conscious.

Those with pets will want to protect them by doing everything possible to keep the furry family friend safe from harm every day of the year.

Preventing dogs and cats from getting lost is part of Sara Moore’s business. Moore, along with her husband Stephen, are owners of Screenmobile of Katy – Sugar Land, and while they help everyone with screen needs for their home, they often help customers protect their pets from getting lost, or hit by a car, often by installing a fully functioning, safe and secure screen door.

Moore has helped several pet owners around the Fort Bend area keep safety first. A homeowner who didn’t want her military veteran Labrador walking through the screen door installed a swinging screen door (with a full aluminum guard). Another customer wanted a screen porch installed to protect their many cats and dogs from wild animals.

Their company works with a type of screen called PetScreen, which, according to Moore, resists damage from clawing and scratching from dogs and cats. For more information, visit www.screenmobile.com/Katy-SugarLand, or contact Moore at 281-578-2343.