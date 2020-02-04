Kempner moves down in UIL realignment

The University Interscholastic League, which governs high school athletic competition in Texas, on Monday announced its football, basketball and volleyball district assignments that will begin with the 2020-21 school year. There were realignment impacts to local schools and districts.

Kempner High School has been reclassified to Class 5A and will join District 10-5A, which also includes fellow Fort Bend ISD member Hightower.

The Cougars have been in Class 6A since the 2014 season, when they moved up from 5A, and have competed in District 20-6A since 2016.

Moving in to take their place in 20-6A will be Lamar Consolidated ISD’s George Ranch High School in Richmond. George Ranch will transition from District 23-6A.

Most other area schools remained in their current classifications and were grouped similarly in terms of competitive districts.

District alignments for other sports will be released no later than March 16, with academic alignments to follow, according to the UIL.

