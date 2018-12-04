Kempner’s Shelton and Dulles’ Smith voted co-MVPs

nd Ainias Smith of Dulles were voted co-Most Valuable Player for District 20 6A this year.

Shelton played mostly defense last year for the Cougars, but he moved to fullback this season and set a school rushing record.

“Jordan is a great kid. He is a hard worker who takes coaching well and was a team captain that led by example. He set a rushing record for Kempner this year with 2,061 yards,” Kempner Head Coach Darrin Andrus said.

Smith is an athlete with a capital A. He played wide receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back and punter for Dulles as they reached the playoffs for the first time in six years.

“Being voted most valuable player means everything to me. My teammates and I worked so hard for us to get where we have gotten and this just shows how hard we’ve worked. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for the all of the support they have given me, and I want to thank God most importantly for giving me this talent,” Smith said.

Ridge Point coach Brett Sniffen was voted coach of the year. The Panthers graduated 45 seniors from last year’s team, including eight who received Division 1 college scholarships, but they continued their winning tradition by winning the district for the third consecutive year. Their district record was 7-0 and they were 10-2 overall. Despite the loss of many experienced players, Coach Sniffen didn’t change the way he coaches.

“My coaching style did not change, but we had to find out what made this team go, so we made some tweaks along the way,” Sniffen said.

Quarterback Eric Rodriguez of Travis was named offensive most valuable player. In his first year at Travis, Rodriguez generated 3,475 total yards of offense and passed or ran for 35 touchdowns.

“Coming into the season, we had high expectations for Eric and the rest of the offense and the real question was how fast he could play up to those expectations. His daily preparation and competitiveness on the field helped him step in and play well from day one. As the season went on, he continued to improve with each game and he helped lead our team to the best regular season record in school history,” Travis Head Coach Trey Sissom said.

Bryson Stewart of Ridge Point was named defensive most valuable player. Stewart, a junior, is a 6-foot-2 245-pound defensive lineman.

“Bryson Stewart is a ridiculous athlete for his size. He can do a number of things that players at his position cannot do. For example, he had the only interception all year on the North Shore quarterback when he sniffed out a screen pass. He also scored twice on defense as well. He just has a nose for being around the football. He and Nelson Ceaser created nightmares for opposing teams. I am glad we get him back next year,” Sniffen said.

Offensive newcomers of the year were sophomores Caleb Rodkey of Ridge Point and David Kasmervisz of Clements.

“Caleb Rodkey is a very large young man at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds. He moves surprisingly well and improved so much as the year went on. He is turning into a road grader for us on the offensive line. He wears a huge size 18 shoe and I always worried about him stepping on someone’s foot in practice. As he gets older and stronger in the next couple of years, I fully expect him to be a big-time recruit,” Sniffen said.

“David Kasmervisz is a fantastic kid, a high academic kid with all A’s. He works extremely hard. David was on varsity track last year as a freshman, and he does the decathlon in summer track. He also plays basketball as well. In addition to playing tight end, he also played safety for us on defense. He can do it all. I expect great things over the next two years from David,” Clements Head Coach Bobby Darnell said.

Defensive newcomer was Frank Osagiede, a sophomore outside linebacker from Ridge Point.

“Frank Osagiede is another in the very gifted athlete category. He looks like he is doing nothing and then he can pounce on you. As he continues to develop and learn his position he will only become better and better. He had huge shoes to fill in following in his brother’s footsteps (Dennis) but he is making a name for himself,” Sniffen said.

Moises Tezzo of Austin was named all-purpose player and was named to the all-district first team at tailback.

“The awards mean a lot to me. My hard work has finally paid off and I’m honored to be voted all-purpose player,” Tezzo said.

Chase Sciba of Austin was voted best deep snapper, and Stephen Pijnnaken also of Austin was voted best punter.

Kyle Ramsey of Ridge Point was voted best kicker, and Jacory Lee of Elkins was voted best return specialist and named to the all-district second team at tailback.

Myles Heard of Dulles was the only player named to both first team offense and defense. He played tailback and safety.

“Thank you very much I appreciate it! This means a lot to me and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my coaches and my teammates. I am very blessed to have spent four years at Dulles and I learned a lot that will help me in the future as a man on and off the field,” Heard said.

Chris Vann of Clements was the only player named to both second team offense and defense. He played wide receiver and safety.

First Team Offense

Tackles

Kendall Septs, Austin

Caleb Rodkey, Ridge Point

Isaiah Hookfin, Dulles

Nick Wilson-Haymond, Ridge Point

Guards

Collin Sharp, Ridge Point

Jack Danklef, Clements

Akinola Ogunbiyi, Kempner

Center

Justin Gwalchmai, Travis

Tight End

Isaiah Nixon, Elkins

David Kasmervisz, Clements

Quarterback

Trey Larsen, Austin

Tailbacks

Moises Tezzo, Austin

Mason McBride, Ridge Point

Myles Heard, Dulles

Fullback

Chris Love, Clements

Wide Receivers

Troy Omiere, Austin

John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point

Kolby White, Elkins

Cord’Dric Walton, Dulles

Parker Washington, Travis

Second Team Offense

Tackles

Breck Sheldon, Kempner

Jonathan Thornton, Bush

Sean Scanlin, Austin

Guards

Alvin Williams II, Elkins

Austin Saechao, Travis

Cameron Hopes, Bush

Center

Zack Sharaf, Clements

Tight End

Clinton Anokwuru, Bush

Quarterback

Cameron George, Elkins

Cameron Peters, Dulles

Tailback

Jacory Lee, Elkins

Kaelen Shankle, Travis

Fullback

Matthew Lee, Austin

Darius Phillips, Dulles

Wide Receivers

Adonal Mitchell, Ridge Point

Chris Vann, Clements

Jeremiah Walker, Dulles

Jalen Weatherspoon, Bush

First Team Defense

Ends

Nelson Ceaser, Ridge Point

Daelon Mitchell, Elkins

Jaylin Williams, Dulles

Felix Etugbo, Travis

Tackles

Johnny Garcia, Dulles

Pat Brown, Travis

Chase Myers, Austin

Jerome Boulden II, Bush

Inside Linebackers

Adrian Johnson, Ridge Point

Xavier McIntyre, Elkins

Myles Pierre, Bush

Outside Linebackers

Chike Anigbogu, Ridge Point

Frank Osagiede, Ridge Point

Darius Phillips, Dulles

Zach Zimos, Travis

Oluaka Ibekwe, Bush

Safeties

Myles Heard, Dulles

Cameron Oliver, Travis

Jamal Morris, Bush

Cornerbacks

Erick Young, Bush (Unanimous selection)

Kierron Ardoin, Elkins

Bra’Mon Moore, Dulles

Second Team Defense

Ends

Malcolm Johnson, Austin

Trey de los Santos, Clements

Izaiah Thornton, Bush

Tackles

Joseph Harper, Ridge Point

Richard Broadnax, Elkins

Jake West, Clements

Joel Hernandez, Kempner

Nicholas James, Kempner

Inside Linebackers

Konnor Sheppard, Dulles

Brennan Tucker, Travis

Brandon Roach, Kempner

Outside Linebackers

Robert Benard, Austin

Kenneth Phillips, Bush

Lucian Paul, Elkins

Audreece Dickson, Elkins

Safety

Jake Sniffin, Ridge Point

Jordan Jenkins, Elkins

Chris Vann, Clements

Corners

Myles Roberts, Austin

Drake Johnson, Ridge Point

Matthew Andrews, Bush