Kempner’s Shelton and Dulles’ Smith voted co-MVPs

nd Ainias Smith of Dulles were voted co-Most Valuable Player for District 20 6A this year.
Shelton played mostly defense last year for the Cougars, but he moved to fullback this season and set a school rushing record.
“Jordan is a great kid. He is a hard worker who takes coaching well and was a team captain that led by example. He set a rushing record for Kempner this year with 2,061 yards,” Kempner Head Coach Darrin Andrus said.
Smith is an athlete with a capital A. He played wide receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back and punter for Dulles as they reached the playoffs for the first time in six years.
“Being voted most valuable player means everything to me. My teammates and I worked so hard for us to get where we have gotten and this just shows how hard we’ve worked. I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for the all of the support they have given me, and I want to thank God most importantly for giving me this talent,” Smith said.
Ridge Point coach Brett Sniffen was voted coach of the year. The Panthers graduated 45 seniors from last year’s team, including eight who received Division 1 college scholarships, but they continued their winning tradition by winning the district for the third consecutive year. Their district record was 7-0 and they were 10-2 overall. Despite the loss of many experienced players, Coach Sniffen didn’t change the way he coaches.
“My coaching style did not change, but we had to find out what made this team go, so we made some tweaks along the way,” Sniffen said.
Quarterback Eric Rodriguez of Travis was named offensive most valuable player. In his first year at Travis, Rodriguez generated 3,475 total yards of offense and passed or ran for 35 touchdowns.
“Coming into the season, we had high expectations for Eric and the rest of the offense and the real question was how fast he could play up to those expectations. His daily preparation and competitiveness on the field helped him step in and play well from day one. As the season went on, he continued to improve with each game and he helped lead our team to the best regular season record in school history,” Travis Head Coach Trey Sissom said.
Bryson Stewart of Ridge Point was named defensive most valuable player. Stewart, a junior, is a 6-foot-2 245-pound defensive lineman.
“Bryson Stewart is a ridiculous athlete for his size. He can do a number of things that players at his position cannot do. For example, he had the only interception all year on the North Shore quarterback when he sniffed out a screen pass. He also scored twice on defense as well. He just has a nose for being around the football. He and Nelson Ceaser created nightmares for opposing teams. I am glad we get him back next year,” Sniffen said.
Offensive newcomers of the year were sophomores Caleb Rodkey of Ridge Point and David Kasmervisz of Clements.
“Caleb Rodkey is a very large young man at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds. He moves surprisingly well and improved so much as the year went on. He is turning into a road grader for us on the offensive line. He wears a huge size 18 shoe and I always worried about him stepping on someone’s foot in practice. As he gets older and stronger in the next couple of years, I fully expect him to be a big-time recruit,” Sniffen said.
“David Kasmervisz is a fantastic kid, a high academic kid with all A’s. He works extremely hard. David was on varsity track last year as a freshman, and he does the decathlon in summer track. He also plays basketball as well. In addition to playing tight end, he also played safety for us on defense. He can do it all. I expect great things over the next two years from David,” Clements Head Coach Bobby Darnell said.
Defensive newcomer was Frank Osagiede, a sophomore outside linebacker from Ridge Point.
“Frank Osagiede is another in the very gifted athlete category. He looks like he is doing nothing and then he can pounce on you. As he continues to develop and learn his position he will only become better and better. He had huge shoes to fill in following in his brother’s footsteps (Dennis) but he is making a name for himself,” Sniffen said.
Moises Tezzo of Austin was named all-purpose player and was named to the all-district first team at tailback.
“The awards mean a lot to me. My hard work has finally paid off and I’m honored to be voted all-purpose player,” Tezzo said.
Chase Sciba of Austin was voted best deep snapper, and Stephen Pijnnaken also of Austin was voted best punter.
Kyle Ramsey of Ridge Point was voted best kicker, and Jacory Lee of Elkins was voted best return specialist and named to the all-district second team at tailback.
Myles Heard of Dulles was the only player named to both first team offense and defense. He played tailback and safety.
“Thank you very much I appreciate it! This means a lot to me and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my coaches and my teammates. I am very blessed to have spent four years at Dulles and I learned a lot that will help me in the future as a man on and off the field,” Heard said.
Chris Vann of Clements was the only player named to both second team offense and defense. He played wide receiver and safety.
First Team Offense
Tackles
Kendall Septs, Austin
Caleb Rodkey, Ridge Point
Isaiah Hookfin, Dulles
Nick Wilson-Haymond, Ridge Point
Guards
Collin Sharp, Ridge Point
Jack Danklef, Clements
Akinola Ogunbiyi, Kempner
Center
Justin Gwalchmai, Travis
Tight End
Isaiah Nixon, Elkins
David Kasmervisz, Clements
Quarterback
Trey Larsen, Austin
Tailbacks
Moises Tezzo, Austin
Mason McBride, Ridge Point
Myles Heard, Dulles
Fullback
Chris Love, Clements
Wide Receivers
Troy Omiere, Austin
John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point
Kolby White, Elkins
Cord’Dric Walton, Dulles
Parker Washington, Travis
Second Team Offense
Tackles
Breck Sheldon, Kempner
Jonathan Thornton, Bush
Sean Scanlin, Austin
Guards
Alvin Williams II, Elkins
Austin Saechao, Travis
Cameron Hopes, Bush
Center
Zack Sharaf, Clements
Tight End
Clinton Anokwuru, Bush
Quarterback
Cameron George, Elkins
Cameron Peters, Dulles
Tailback
Jacory Lee, Elkins
Kaelen Shankle, Travis
Fullback
Matthew Lee, Austin
Darius Phillips, Dulles
Wide Receivers
Adonal Mitchell, Ridge Point
Chris Vann, Clements
Jeremiah Walker, Dulles
Jalen Weatherspoon, Bush
First Team Defense
Ends
Nelson Ceaser, Ridge Point
Daelon Mitchell, Elkins
Jaylin Williams, Dulles
Felix Etugbo, Travis
Tackles
Johnny Garcia, Dulles
Pat Brown, Travis
Chase Myers, Austin
Jerome Boulden II, Bush
Inside Linebackers
Adrian Johnson, Ridge Point
Xavier McIntyre, Elkins
Myles Pierre, Bush
Outside Linebackers
Chike Anigbogu, Ridge Point
Frank Osagiede, Ridge Point
Darius Phillips, Dulles
Zach Zimos, Travis
Oluaka Ibekwe, Bush
Safeties
Myles Heard, Dulles
Cameron Oliver, Travis
Jamal Morris, Bush
Cornerbacks
Erick Young, Bush (Unanimous selection)
Kierron Ardoin, Elkins
Bra’Mon Moore, Dulles
Second Team Defense
Ends
Malcolm Johnson, Austin
Trey de los Santos, Clements
Izaiah Thornton, Bush
Tackles
Joseph Harper, Ridge Point
Richard Broadnax, Elkins
Jake West, Clements
Joel Hernandez, Kempner
Nicholas James, Kempner
Inside Linebackers
Konnor Sheppard, Dulles
Brennan Tucker, Travis
Brandon Roach, Kempner
Outside Linebackers
Robert Benard, Austin
Kenneth Phillips, Bush
Lucian Paul, Elkins
Audreece Dickson, Elkins
Safety
Jake Sniffin, Ridge Point
Jordan Jenkins, Elkins
Chris Vann, Clements
Corners
Myles Roberts, Austin
Drake Johnson, Ridge Point
Matthew Andrews, Bush
