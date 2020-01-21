Kendleton man convicted of assault

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Gene Petterway of Kendleton was convicted Jan. 15 on one charge of Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction and one charge of Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole.

The district attorney’s office said Petterway’s conviction stemmed from a July 2017 incident with his girlfriend. According to Assistant District Attorney Lauren Valenti, Petterway’s girlfriend arrived to his home on July 29, 2017, upon which time she said Petterway did not allow her to leave for approximately five days. Valenti also said Petterway subjected her to multiple beatings and strangulations.

Once the woman was finally able to escape, prosecutors said her neighbor brought her to an area hospital, where she was treated for multiple bruises and abrasions to her face and neck.

“Once the defendant realized that the state would passionately prosecute this case, and that his victim had the courage to stand up to her abuser in court, he understood he wouldn’t be getting away with what he did any longer,” Valenti said in a statement.