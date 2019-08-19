Kendleton man sentenced to 60 years for murder

A Fort Bend County man could end up spending much of his life behind bars.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office, 22-year-old Jonathan Bradshaw of Kendleton was convicted Aug. 12 of the murder of 22-year-old Ladarian Travon Welch in 2018.

Bradshaw was sentenced to 60 years in prison by the 240th District Court and must serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole, according to the district attorney’s office.

Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Rosen said that on Jan. 20, 2018, Bradshaw’s twin brother, Johnny Bradshaw, was driving on a residential street in Kendleton when Welch told him multiple times to slow down. Johnny Bradshaw then picked up Jonathan, according to Rosen.

Rosen said Welch was standing outside of his home in front of the curb when Johnny parked in the middle of the street and Jonathan got out of the passenger seat, confronting Welch about telling his brother what to do. Rosen said Jonathan then pulled a gun on Welch and fired four times, hitting Welch once in the leg and once in the chest before fleeing the scene on foot.

“Jonathan Bradshaw’s inhumane and senseless killing of 22-year-old Ladarian Welch robbed a young man of his future and a mother of her only son,” Rosen said. “We appreciate the jury’s attention and swift justice in this case.”