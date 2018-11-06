Kickoff kids November 6, 2018 by Staff Reports Leave a Comment Dominic Cardiel of Fresno is all smiles as he runs off the field at NRG Stadium after picking up the tee from the opening kick off of the Houston Texans recent home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dominic’s name was drawn as a winner of the Ashley HomeStore Kickoff Kid program. (Submitted photo) Kyler Scheiffele of Sugar Land celebrates with two Houston Texans cheerleaders as a recent winner of the Ashley HomeStore Kickoff Kid program. Kyler’s name was drawn for the opportunity to run on the NRG Stadium field to pick up the opening kick off tee at a Houston Texans home game. (Submitted photo) Rosenberg youngster Milana Guerrero celebrates with two Houston Texans cheerleaders as the winner of the Ashley HomeStore Kickoff Kid program. Milana’s name was drawn for the opportunity to run on the NRG Stadium field and pick up the opening kick off tee at the Houston Texans game against the Miami Dolphins. (Submitted photo) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
