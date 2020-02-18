Kiddie Academy to host STEM workshops

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care invites local families to participate in indoor STEM Adventures events hosted by their locations in Aliana and Rosenberg on Feb. 22-23.

The event at the Aliana campus, located at 11107 Binion Ln., is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 22. Kiddie Academy of Rosenberg, located at 636 Benton Rd., will host the Feb. 23 event at 2 p.m.

The camps are free community events designed to introduce kids of all ages and their families to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education through various hands-on activities. This year kids can design their own superhero vehicle, melt an ice mountain and build skyscrapers out of marshmallows, index cards and more.

Activities will be based on two themes that combine STEM elements in interactive projects that attempt to foster learning through play.

“We want our local families to see for themselves all the ways in which Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials curriculum taps into children’s natural sense of wonder and discovery as they explore the laws that govern the world around them,” Kiddie Academies’ Chief Academic Officer Richard Peterson said in a statement.

Those interested in the Aliana event can call Glenda Gonzales at 832-944-6751 or email aliana@kiddieacademy.net. For the Rosenberg event, call Destinee Patterson at 832-945-2404 or email rosenberg@kiddieacademy.net.

To register, visit kiddieacademy.com.