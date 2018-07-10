Kids take on congressman

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, back right, and Keerah Nails struggle to keep up with Jonathan Salazar and Jocelyn Higgins as they drive the basketball down the court Friday during a game between Olson, some of his staff members, and other adult representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of Stafford against several of the children who participate in the program. The friendly game served as a grand opening of the new gymnasium at the club. For the first half of the game, Olson wore a yellow T-shirt that said, “Call me hoops bus driver” on the front and “Takin’ Stafford to school!” on the back. “These kid’s got some game, too! They’re not just regular basketball players, they’re pretty darn good,” Olson said. Despite being down 18-6 early in the game, the children won 45-41. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gym will be held July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at 3110 Fifth Street in Stafford. (Photos by Joe Southern)