Kimberly Lane intersection to open, Woodvale Drive intersection to close

On Tuesday, July 17, the Kimberly Lane intersection at Adams Street will be open for traffic in both directions. The same day, the Missouri City’s contractor will close the Woodvale Drive intersection at Adams Street.

Traffic control devices will be set up. It is anticipated that the intersection will be closed for 20 days. Residents travelling through this area should expect traffic delays during construction. Eastbound travel from 5th Street to Overland Street and Kirkwood Drive will remain open.

The Adams Street project will reconstruct the roadway and install new sidewalks between Texas Parkway and 5th Street; RG Miller was selected for design. This segment of roadway was identified in the city-wide pavement evaluation as being one of the streets in need of total reconstruction.

The construction contract was authorized by City Council on Aug. 7, 2017, to Triple B Service. The total estimated project cost is $2.37 million.