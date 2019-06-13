Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

King of Ks

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during Wednesday’s 6-3 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Justin Verlander struck out a career-high 15 batters Wednesday night but also gave up three home runs in seven innings as the Houston Astros lost 6-3 in 14 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros, who used six relief pitchers after Verlander exited the game, set a single-game team record with 24 strikeouts in all.

Despite the loss and the absence of three marquee position players – the injured Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer – the Astros hold a nine-game lead in the AL West Division and own the best record in Major League Baseball at 46-23.

The Astros are off Thursday and begin a three-game series at home Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

